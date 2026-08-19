Houses for sale in Noroeste, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Noroeste, Spain

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Calasparra
53
Moratalla
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58 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Located in the charming area of Kalasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties co…
$413,831
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Discover the peace and beauty of Murcia’s interior with these impressive free-standing one-s…
$410,324
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisting o…
$408,335
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of the interior of Murcia with these impressive single-s…
$403,389
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CALASPARRA, MURCIA New Build project of beautiful villas in Calaspa…
$505,249
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3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
$324,251
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of inner Murcia with these impressive one-storey villas …
$414,947
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
New Villas in Calasparra, MurciaThe project of new construction of beautiful villas in Calas…
$471,825
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
In the charming town of Calasparra, Murcia, offers an exclusive complex of 8 independent vil…
$502,791
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisti…
$408,335
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
2 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of inner Murcia in these magnificent independent villas …
$334,038
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
In the charming area of Kalasparra, Murcia, there is an exclusive complex of 8 independent v…
$417,259
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties…
$408,977
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moratalla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moratalla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
NEW VILLA IN MORATAL, MURCIAThe new building is located in Campo de San Juan, Moratalla, Mur…
$339,174
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3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
$362,933
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
2 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
$369,759
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Contemporary Villas in Calasparra with a Private Pool!!A new real estate project consisting …
$406,676
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moratalla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moratalla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Located in the charming area of Campo de San Juan, Moratalla. This luxury complex consists o…
$336,685
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Located in the charming area of Kalasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties co…
$359,035
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
2 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
$351,556
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Modern single level villa with a huge private garden and swimming pool located on a generous…
$468,109
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties…
$408,977
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this residential complex offers six independe…
$502,020
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this residential complex offers six independe…
$494,880
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
2 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of the interior of Murcia with these impressive self-con…
$364,090
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
2 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of the interior of Murcia with these magnificent one-flo…
$352,532
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of inner Murcia with these spectacular independent villa…
$387,207
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Calasparra, Spain
3 bedroom house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover the tranquility and beauty of the interior of Murcia with these impressive detached…
$391,831
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties…
$358,632
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Huge stunning villa with a terrace, private pool, and garden surrounded by nature Deliver…
$507,319
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Property types in Noroeste

villas

Properties features in Noroeste, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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