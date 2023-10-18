Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Noroeste, Spain

Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€379,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Detached villas in Calasparra, Murcia A luxury complex of 8 homes, with a large private pool…
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
€309,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with basement in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with basement
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
€375,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
€275,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
€425,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
€459,000
3 room house in Calasparra, Spain
3 room house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
€319,000
3 room house in Calasparra, Spain
3 room house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of selected luxury villas in the urbani…
€285,000
2 room house in Calasparra, Spain
2 room house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
€325,000
2 room house in Calasparra, Spain
2 room house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
€309,000
3 room house in Calasparra, Spain
3 room house
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the villa in the new residential complex of individual luxury villas in the city…
€285,000

