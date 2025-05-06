Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Noroeste
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Noroeste, Spain

Calasparra
39
Moratalla
3
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$454,776
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$421,089
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Noroeste

villas

Properties features in Noroeste, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go