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Residential quarter Abril

Casares, Spain
from
$486,914
;
14
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ID: 39197
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 321814340
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

About the complex

New project consisting of 65 homes with options for 2 and 3 bedrooms, all with a parking space and storage room. All properties have been designed with meticulous attention to detail, making the most of the sun, the landscape, and the sea of the Costa del Sol. Located in Casares, you will find all local services at your reach. You are just 30 minutes from Gibraltar and 30 minutes from Marbella. A residential complex in a privileged environment between the sea, the mountains, and golf, a destination that captivates the senses and elevates the living experience to new heights. You will feel like you are living a full life, with all the types of services you may need, the beach, and an unmatched golf offering in the immediate surroundings. The common areas of this impressive new project include: an infinity pool with a beach, a gym, a spa, a zen space, a calisthenics area, a viewpoint to observe the wonderful views of the golf and the sea, and landscaped areas that will make you feel in paradise. The ground floor apartments offer a generous garden, while the spacious penthouses feature incredible views and ample outdoor space.

Location on the map

Casares, Spain
Leisure

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Residential quarter Abril
Casares, Spain
from
$486,914
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