Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes

New development consisting of 35 modern and contemporary design homes, with 1 and 2 bedrooms, distributed in 2 blocks with seven-storey buildings, with a large interior patio, swimming pool on the deck and lounge area. It is located in the main street of the capital Malagueña, with all the services and infrastructures necessary to guarantee you the best accessibility and make everything easier. Less than 20 minutes walk from all kinds of services and equipment in sport as Carranque sports city, currently called Javier Imbroda, in leisure you find CC Larios, CC Vialia Corte Inglés, Historic Center, Muelle Uno, The Civil Hospital and the Maternal and Child Hospital in health care, and the El Ejido Campus in education. Within 5 minutes you will find supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and shops. The apartments have been designed with modern, open layouts and with maximum use of space, sunlight and wide views towards the city of Malaga. All the houses have a modern design with optimal distributions and high qualities to achieve in each room the maximum space, functionality and luminosity. In addition, all the houses are delivered with a garage and storage included in the price.