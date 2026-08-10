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Pool Townhouses in Marbella, Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious luxury townhouse with a large rooftop terrace, community pool and stunning mountain…
$715,044
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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