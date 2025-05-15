Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Marbella, Spain

San Pedro Alcantara
17
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 251 m²
New Development: Prices from € 835,000 to € 835,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$830,904
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 223 m²
New Development: Prices from € 685,000 to € 685,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$681,640
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 178 m²
New Development: Prices from € 350,000 to € 385,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$348,283
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
$889,852
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 132 m²
New Development: Prices from € 815,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built s…
$806,630
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go