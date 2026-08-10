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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Marbella, Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
8
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1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments Close to the Amenities in Marbella The apartments are in a complex in Mar…
$1,03M
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Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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