Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Terrace

Terraced Duplexes in Marbella, Spain

San Pedro Alcantara
8
Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Discover Penthouse La Arabesque, a newly renovated duplex penthouse located in the prestigio…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
New project in Marbella, a modern private residential complex located in the heart of the Go…
$963,154
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go