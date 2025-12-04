  1. Realting.com
New Build Houses and Villas in Malaga, Spain

Villa Diamond Tierra Viva DarGlobal
Villa Diamond Tierra Viva DarGlobal
Benahavis, Spain
from
$9,08M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Diamond this is the name of these last 2 fabulous properties. The villas are distributed over four levels, hosting 6 bedrooms. Spacious terrace to breathe sea air, wonderful view of the sea and the golf course. The views are the perfect setting for family and social gatherings, while the ex…
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa Villas in a Community with Panoramic Views in Vélez Málaga
Villa Villas in a Community with Panoramic Views in Vélez Málaga
Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$457,993
The year of construction 2028
Sea View Villas with Spacious Terraces in a Prestigious Location in Málaga Lagos is a charming coastal hamlet located at the eastern end of Vélez-Málaga, nestled between El Morche and Mezquitilla. This small fishing village preserves its traditional Andalusian character, with whitewashed hou…
TEKCE Real Estate
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Benahavis, Spain
from
$14,18M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Lamborghini Inspired Detached Villas in Benahavis, Costa del Sol The villas are located in a prestigious area in the Costa del Sol region, Málaga, Benahavis. Benahavis is one of the most prestigious living spaces in Spain, leaving aside the whole Costa del Sol region. Benahavis offers a wond…
TEKCE Real Estate
Villa Zafiro Tierra Viva DarGlobal
Villa Zafiro Tierra Viva DarGlobal
Benahavis, Spain
from
$6,62M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Valuable property spread over 4 levels on the hillside, offering breathtaking views from every room, particularly from the panoramic view up on the terrace. With 5 bedrooms and lots of common space, the spaces, characterized by a cellar, a multipurpose room. The pool area is an area not to b…
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa Esmeralda Tierra Viva DarGlobal
Villa Esmeralda Tierra Viva DarGlobal
Benahavis, Spain
from
$5,71M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Precious property with glorious gardens and sands. This is the latest available 4 bedroom villa named Esmeralda, from Darglobal's prestigious portfolio with partial golf course views. Here everything is created to give you a more relaxing experience. Located within the gated community of Lo…
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa Roomy Villa in Benalmadena with Scenic Sea View
Villa Roomy Villa in Benalmadena with Scenic Sea View
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,84M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Chic Villa with Sea View in a Prestigious Location in Benalmadena The villa lies in a coastal area in Benalmadena. Benaldamena is an ideal living space located in Costa del Sol in the southern parts of the Andalusia Region. The villa on a highland offers precious views to its new residents. …
TEKCE Real Estate
Villa Energy-Friendly Villa in a Prestigious Location in Mijas
Villa Energy-Friendly Villa in a Prestigious Location in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,52M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa in a Tranquil Living Space in Mijas with Mountain Views The chic villa is located in Mijas, Málaga in the Costa del Sol region of Spain. The area offers a wonderful climate, beautiful sandy beaches, exclusive natural beauties, well-developed road structures, sports facilities …
TEKCE Real Estate
Villa
Villa
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$3,44M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Marbella Company Real Estate
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Villa Lamborghini Inspired Villas in Benahavis with Roomy Spaces
Benahavis, Spain
from
$9,92M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Lamborghini Inspired Detached Villas in Benahavis, Costa del Sol The villas are located in a prestigious area in the Costa del Sol region, Málaga, Benahavis. Benahavis is one of the most prestigious living spaces in Spain, leaving aside the whole Costa del Sol region. Benahavis offers a wond…
TEKCE Real Estate
