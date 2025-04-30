Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga Costa del Sol
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain

Malaga
13
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Newly built Villa in Los Flamingos room is now available for the purchase! This fantastic pr…
$2,80M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Malaga Costa del Sol

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go