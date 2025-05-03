Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain

Malaga
5
5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaview New Build Villas in a Privileged Neighborhood of Malaga City This project is located…
$3,12M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaview New Build Villas in a Privileged Neighborhood of Malaga City This project is located…
$2,63M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Fantastic semi-detached house in Pedregalejo Alto. Good access to the motorway and the beach…
$1,08M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 398 m²
Independent villas in Colinas del Limonar, Malaga 3/4-bedroom homes in El Limonar. Each home…
$1,55M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Newly built Villa in Los Flamingos room is now available for the purchase! This fantastic pr…
$2,80M
