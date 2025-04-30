Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga Costa del Sol
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain

Malaga
13
13 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom house
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
3-bedroom Semi-detached Homes in El Limonar, Malaga Homes for sale in Malaga, a vibrant and …
$1,81M
4 bedroom house in Malaga, Spain
4 bedroom house
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLAS IN MALAGA New Build promotion of 10 villas offers different housing…
$1,99M
4 bedroom house in Malaga, Spain
4 bedroom house
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Townhouse - Málaga (El Palo) , Built Surface 127m2, 8m2, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
$309,949
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Fantastic semi-detached house in Pedregalejo Alto. Good access to the motorway and the beach…
$1,08M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/3
Prime Location Spacious Seafront Flats in Málaga, Costa del Sol The residential compound is …
$1,53M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 398 m²
Independent villas in Colinas del Limonar, Malaga 3/4-bedroom homes in El Limonar. Each home…
$1,55M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Newly built Villa in Los Flamingos room is now available for the purchase! This fantastic pr…
$2,80M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Unique Historic Building in El Limonar, Málaga A rehabilitated historic deve…
$2,74M
3 bedroom townthouse in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Stunning 3-Bedroom Townhouses in a Prime Area of Malaga The new project is in Málaga, situat…
$1,91M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaview New Build Villas in a Privileged Neighborhood of Malaga City This project is located…
$2,63M
3 bedroom house in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom house
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 326 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 3-bedroom Semi-Detached Villa in Pedregalejo, Malaga The new development is located…
$1,91M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 6
New Properties in a Prestigious Complex in El Limonar Málaga The new development is located …
$2,55M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaview New Build Villas in a Privileged Neighborhood of Malaga City This project is located…
$3,12M
