Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga Costa del Sol
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes in Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain

Malaga
3
Duplex Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/3
Prime Location Spacious Seafront Flats in Málaga, Costa del Sol The residential compound is …
$1,53M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Unique Historic Building in El Limonar, Málaga A rehabilitated historic deve…
$2,74M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 6
New Properties in a Prestigious Complex in El Limonar Málaga The new development is located …
$2,55M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Malaga Costa del Sol, Spain

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go