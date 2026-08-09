Seaview Apartments for Sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
22
Platja dAro
15
Sant Feliu de Guixols
4
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5 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 5
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,74M
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2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$923,367
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2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,35M
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Begur, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Begur, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Contemporary New-Built Apartments Near Sa Riera Bay in Begur Perfectly positioned between l…
$811,866
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2 bedroom apartment in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5
FANTASTIC RENOVATED APARTMENT WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALA SALIONS, TOSSA DE MAR  Beautiful com…
$171,196
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Property types in Lower Empordà

2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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