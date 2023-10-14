Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Lower Empordà
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

Castell-Platja d Aro
37
Sant Antoni
10
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
€320,000

Property types in Lower Empordà

2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir