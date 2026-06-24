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Bungalows with garage for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

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Calp
9
Javea
5
Denia
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1 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
We present a bungalow complex located in a quiet residential area of Calpe, which offers bre…
$235,328
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