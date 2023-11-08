Residential properties for sale in Girones, Spain

UAE
21 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Girones, Spain
5
560 m²
€3,12M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Girones, Spain
4
256 m²
3
€825,000
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Girones, Spain
4
400 m²
2
€3,45M
Recommend
9 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Bordils, Spain
10
4
4 980 m²
Comfortable 17th century manor house for sale with rural hotel activity in Bordils de Baix E…
€1,60M
Recommend
9 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
9
8
50 m²
An excellent opportunity to acquire for a price outside the market, a farmhouse in a state o…
Price on request
Recommend
9 room house with terrace, with garden, with park
Girones, Spain
10
10
60 000 m²
Large country house in an excellent and quiet urbanization near the city of Girona with 1200…
€2,80M
Recommend
6 room house with terrace, with garden, with heating
Girones, Spain
6
3
450 m²
Fantastic detached house in one of the most prestigious urbanizations in the city of Girona.…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
14
12
25 m²
Catalan farmhouse from the 17th century located between Llagostera and Cassà de la Selva, in…
€1,65M
Recommend
6 room house
Llagostera, Spain
6
1
37 000 m²
Country house with a large plot of 37,000 m2 (3.7 Hectares). Completely flat land and in whi…
€630,000
Recommend
6 room house with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
6
5
25 m²
Spectacular finely renovated farmhouse in Cassà de la Selva (Girona). With an extensive farm…
€2,70M
Recommend
7 room house with patio, with To reform
Bordils, Spain
7
3
24 647 m²
Large Catalan farmhouse in Juià with an area of 24,000m2 and a total construction of 440m2…
€480,000
Recommend
House
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
2 400 m²
€6,70M
Recommend
House with terrace, with swimming pool, with children playground
Girones, Spain
546 m²
2
For sale Villa RHE SELVA projected by an English architect, characterized by a special Lon…
Price on request
Recommend
3 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden
Girones, Spain
3
423 m²
Exclusive Villa U-SELVA in a renowned golf residence . The design project that built this …
Price on request
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Campllong, Spain
4
259 m²
Light and functional villa TRIAS DE BES in a renowned golf resort next to the main square,…
Price on request
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Girones, Spain
5
687 m²
2
Designated Villa Z-Balca in a closed golf residence, in a picturesque holiday complex, in …
Price on request
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Girones, Spain
5
293 m²
1
Exclusive Villa LA PINEDA in the renowned golf resort, next to hole number 7 of the main g…
Price on request
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain
3
304 m²
2
Design townhouses in the area of La Balca are for sale. . Located near hole no. 15 of the …
Price on request
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool, with garden, with basement
Girones, Spain
4
546 m²
1
A modern, luxury villa in Spain is for sale One-story villa full of sunshine, on one of …
Price on request
Recommend
House with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Girones, Spain
340 m²
2
A wonderful villa, built to the latest world standards, in an elite golf residence accordi…
€1,25M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Girones, Spain
3
80 m²
For sale modern apartments in a renowned golf resort in Spain, Girona Modern apartments …
€490,000
Recommend
