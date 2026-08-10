Houses for sale in Girones, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Girones, Spain

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Llagostera, Spain
4 bedroom house
Llagostera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
Comfortable newly built house on one floor, with a CLT panel structure of 150 m2 with 4 bedr…
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 5 bedrooms in Girona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Masia of the 17th century is 15 km from the second largest city of Catalonia - Girona and 20…
$3,01M
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