Houses for sale in Girones, Spain

4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Girones, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Girones, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
€3,45M
9 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Bordils, Spain
9 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Bordils, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 980 m²
Comfortable 17th century manor house for sale with rural hotel activity in Bordils de Baix E…
€1,60M
9 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
9 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 50 m²
An excellent opportunity to acquire for a price outside the market, a farmhouse in a state o…
Price on request
9 room house with terrace, with garden, with park in Girones, Spain
9 room house with terrace, with garden, with park
Girones, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 60 000 m²
Large country house in an excellent and quiet urbanization near the city of Girona with 1200…
€2,80M
6 room house with terrace, with garden, with heating in Girones, Spain
6 room house with terrace, with garden, with heating
Girones, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Fantastic detached house in one of the most prestigious urbanizations in the city of Girona.…
€850,000
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 12
Area 25 m²
Catalan farmhouse from the 17th century located between Llagostera and Cassà de la Selva, in…
€1,65M
6 room house in Llagostera, Spain
6 room house
Llagostera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 000 m²
Country house with a large plot of 37,000 m2 (3.7 Hectares). Completely flat land and in whi…
€630,000
6 room house with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
6 room house with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 25 m²
Spectacular finely renovated farmhouse in Cassà de la Selva (Girona). With an extensive farm…
€2,70M
7 room house with patio, with To reform in Bordils, Spain
7 room house with patio, with To reform
Bordils, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 24 647 m²
Large Catalan farmhouse in Juià with an area of ​​24,000m2 and a total construction of 440m2…
€480,000
House in Campllong, Spain
House
Campllong, Spain
Area 2 400 m²
€6,70M
3 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden in Girones, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden
Girones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 423 m²
Exclusive Villa U-SELVA in a renowned golf residence . The design project that built this …
Price on request
House with terrace, with swimming pool, with children playground in Girones, Spain
House with terrace, with swimming pool, with children playground
Girones, Spain
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale Villa RHE SELVA projected by an English architect, characterized by a special Lon…
Price on request
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Campllong, Spain
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Campllong, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 259 m²
Light and functional villa TRIAS DE BES in a renowned golf resort next to the main square,…
Price on request
4 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Girones, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Girones, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive Villa LA PINEDA in the renowned golf resort, next to hole number 7 of the main g…
Price on request
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
Design townhouses in the area of La Balca are for sale. . Located near hole no. 15 of the …
Price on request
4 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Girones, Spain
4 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Girones, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 687 m²
Number of floors 2
Designated Villa Z-Balca in a closed golf residence, in a picturesque holiday complex, in …
Price on request
3 room house with swimming pool, with garden, with basement in Girones, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool, with garden, with basement
Girones, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 1
A modern, luxury villa in Spain is for sale One-story villa full of sunshine, on one of …
Price on request
House with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Girones, Spain
House with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Girones, Spain
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
A wonderful villa, built to the latest world standards, in an elite golf residence accordi…
€1,25M

