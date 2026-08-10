Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Girones
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Girones, Spain

;
Girona
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Close to the Park in Plaça Ciutat de Figueres in Girona Apartments are located ne…
$565,635
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Girona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Girona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Close to the Park in Plaça Ciutat de Figueres in Girona Apartments are located ne…
$348,441
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Girona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Girona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Close to the Park in Plaça Ciutat de Figueres in Girona Apartments are located ne…
$479,687
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Girona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Girona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
This downtown apartment stands out for its modern style and excellent connection to the surr…
$454,631
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Girona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Girona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments Close to the Park in Plaça Ciutat de Figueres in Girona Apartments are located ne…
$440,197
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Girones

3 BHK

Properties features in Girones, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go