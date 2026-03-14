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Pool Houses for Sale in in Fuengirola, Spain

villas
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bungalows
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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
Key ready high end luxury villa with private pool, terrace and an amazing sea view in a ultr…
$1,29M
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