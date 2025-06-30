Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover an area of true natural beauty, nestled in the spectacular countryside of the Andal…
$433,305
Apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Area 190 m²
The project consists of 14 apartments, all with large terraces, two commercial premises on t…
$1,00M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Best priced penthouse in Samara development in Altos de Los Monteros! Breathtaking panoramic…
$741,499
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
A new modern residential complex situated in La Cala de Mijas (Málaga), an ideal spot where …
$384,107
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Nine blocks of bright and spacious apartments sitting on a hillside above Puerto Banus. The …
$562,229
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
$146,279
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
An exclusive luxury project with the best qualities located in Estepona (Málaga), with the b…
$345,341
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Lying at the heart of the Costa del Sol is a place where nature subtly melts into the sea. I…
$210,311
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Stunning renovated 2bed apartment, peaceful location and panoramic views from huge covered t…
$318,496
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Best price in the complex! Beautiful ground floor apartment in a prestigious development Lom…
$641,969
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Frontline beach, New Golden Mile Estepona.  Top quality 3 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse. Sout…
$721,444
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New residential complex in Mijas Costa. All of the apartments have spacious South East facin…
$277,134
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse (300m2) located in luxury beach front development in the New Golde…
$845,831
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
New residential complex in Benalmádena Pueblo, one of the most charming towns of the Costa d…
$210,311
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
A new-build development is a residential complex of homes designed for you and your family t…
$288,080
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
It is with great pleasure that we present to you the cornerstone of a unique luxury resident…
$367,266
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Amazing new development with breathtaking views in benahavis. This is a unique residential d…
$443,873
Apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Area 138 m²
New residential complex of bungalows in the prestigious area of ​​Finestrat-Benidorm on the …
$361,499
Apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Area 106 m²
The complex is located on the Costa Blanca, on the Albir beach in Alfaz del Pi (Alicante), w…
$506,243
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Fully redesigned and renovated front line beach penthouse apartment in Calahonda. Walking di…
$562,229
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
A new modern development located in an idyllic location, on the front line of the Cabopino G…
$359,229
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
An exclusive apartment in Benalmádena Costa with wonderful sea views from its spacious terra…
$310,534
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Brand new development in Cala de Mijas only 500 meters from the town centre and the beach. A…
$320,421
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This development is the ultimate in lifestyle homes. Occupying the most privileged elevated …
$327,386
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
A newly built residential complex in Mijas Costa. It combines fetching Mediterranean archite…
$297,595
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A new residential area in Benalmádena Pueblo, one of the most charming municipalities of the…
$210,311
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
An exclusive development in Fuengirola with large living areas, spacious terraces, saltwater…
$297,533
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Spacious and luxury apartment with 40m2 south-facing terrace with stunning sea views! It has…
$343,308
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
An exclusive development of 45 one, two and three bedroom contemporary apartments and duplex…
$258,778
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
A new build development, made up of 95 two, three and four-bedroom homes located in Malaga, …
$234,891
