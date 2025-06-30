Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Extremadura
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Extremadura, Spain

Badajoz
151
8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Excellent floor very well located with views and in an excellent position in Estepona with a…
$334,103
$334,103
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
In the magnificent urbanization of Coto Real Apartment with a view of the sea Closed urbani…
$195,255
$195,255
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
A beautiful apartment in a new garden completely renovated, the apartment is divided into th…
$216,950
$216,950
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Nice Apartment North Estepona. Modern with great qualities, double glazing windows, large …
$137,763
$137,763
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Magnificent floor in the first line beach with all the comforts that a property of this cate…
$402,442
$402,442
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Penthouse Maisonette built in 2018. South-west exhibition. The first floor: open kitchen wit…
$436,070
$436,070
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Beautifully decorated two -level penthouse with a view of the sea and golf course. With the…
$374,239
$374,239
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
A beautiful apartment in the best district of the Spanish alley due to the views and peace, …
$482,714
$482,714

