Terraced Apartments for sale in Extremadura, Spain

Badajoz
151
92 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Beautiful apartment in the center of Estepona in an urbanization with a pool and surrounded …
$178,984
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Nº18.Plant 2nd. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the city of …
$487,975
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover an area of true natural beauty, nestled in the spectacular countryside of the Andal…
$433,305
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Fully redesigned and renovated 2 bedroom apartment in urb. Costalita. Gated beach front comp…
$421,680
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Best priced penthouse in Samara development in Altos de Los Monteros! Breathtaking panoramic…
$741,499
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Apartment at the beach in Estepona, floor of a very wide room, ideal for holiday rental or a…
$147,526
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
A new Mediterranean style complex with a stunning natural frontline golf surrounding, ready …
$205,032
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
A new modern residential complex situated in La Cala de Mijas (Málaga), an ideal spot where …
$384,107
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A charming apartment in the Old Town on a shared terrace on the ground floor, consisting of …
$151,865
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Great apartment located in the sports port of Estepona, an area in great demand for its prox…
$258,062
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Nine blocks of bright and spacious apartments sitting on a hillside above Puerto Banus. The …
$562,229
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
$146,279
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Four bedroom apartment in the first line of beach in the historic center of Estepona, with f…
$581,426
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Nice apartment in private urbanization in the Selwo area, the house is distributed in an ent…
$265,764
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
An exclusive luxury project with the best qualities located in Estepona (Málaga), with the b…
$345,341
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Lying at the heart of the Costa del Sol is a place where nature subtly melts into the sea. I…
$210,311
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Excellent floor very well located with views and in an excellent position in Estepona with a…
$334,103
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Very nice and spacious 3-bedroom elevated ground floor apartment. South facing with sea view…
$546,420
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Second beach line! Cozy apartment of a bedroom, in the prestigious urbanization of Marina…
$114,984
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Stunning renovated 2bed apartment, peaceful location and panoramic views from huge covered t…
$318,496
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Nº15.plant 2nd. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the city of …
$260,722
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A new residential complex comprises a total of 45 homes and features 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apar…
$284,819
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Best price in the complex! Beautiful ground floor apartment in a prestigious development Lom…
$641,969
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Frontline beach, New Golden Mile Estepona.  Top quality 3 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse. Sout…
$721,444
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New residential complex in Mijas Costa. All of the apartments have spacious South East facin…
$277,134
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse (300m2) located in luxury beach front development in the New Golde…
$845,831
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Great floor in a high standing residential area, saved 24 hours, in the beach front line 10 …
$649,766
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
New residential complex in Benalmádena Pueblo, one of the most charming towns of the Costa d…
$210,311
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
A new-build development is a residential complex of homes designed for you and your family t…
$288,080
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Reserva de Marbella. Superb 2 bed, 2 bathroom apartments in …
$233,896
Leave a request

