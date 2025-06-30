Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Extremadura
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Extremadura, Spain

Badajoz
151
Apartment
Clear all
8 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Attic in the new area of ​​Los Lances Beach. It is located in urbanization with gardens and…
$412,205

3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Nice apartment in private urbanization in the Selwo area, the house is distributed in an ent…
$265,764

3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Great floor in a high standing residential area, saved 24 hours, in the beach front line 10 …
$649,766

Studio apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Studio apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Study 200 meters from the beach. This is a very bright ground floor in urbanization with a …
$184,408

4 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
No17.2nd Plant. A great apartment of a new construction located in the center of the city of…
$509,063

2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Nº 12. 1st Plant.Magnific New construction apartment located in the center of the city of Es…
$288,392

Penthouse 1 bedroom in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Penthouse Maisonette built in 2018. South-west exhibition. The first floor: open kitchen wit…
$436,070

2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Nº14. 2nd Plant. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the city of…
$254,300


