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Pool Townhouses in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury townhouse with large roof top terrace, community pool located next to a golf course a…
$422 287
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Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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