Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
  5. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New construction of semi-detached houses in Alicante in Monforte del Cid ( Elche ) near the …
€220,000

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir