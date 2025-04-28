Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Townhouses with 3 bedrooms This private complex of beautiful townhouses with 3 bedrooms comb…
$217,975
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Terrace
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go