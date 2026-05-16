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Penthouses with garage for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Property in the complex VINEYARD VIEWS Discover the opportunity to live in an exclusive env…
$358,875
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Property in VINEYARD VIEWS Discover the opportunity to live in an exclusive environment in a…
$258,860
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Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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