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Penthouses with garden for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, garden and stunning mountain view surrounded …
$236,642
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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