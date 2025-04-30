Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments near the beach The housing estate of Villa Mediterraneo is locateded in one of ex…
$239,773
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
The project consists of four apartment staircases. On the ground, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors th…
$297,547
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
$387,111
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
$296,073
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 73 m2.Orientation - north.The Apartment is situated downtown.Ne…
$263,930
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
$381,659
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Quality, comfort and well-being. Find everything you can imagine in this building. Surround …
$144,268
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, COSTA BLANCA…
$421,586
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
$188,252
4 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Building with 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments located in the center of Elche with easy access …
$417,732
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The property has 3 bedrooms with fitted war…
$212,638
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
$632,463
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$296,137
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is com…
$251,662
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant.…
$322,811
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
$305,327
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
$232,837
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
76 newly built apartments with large terraces and sea views in a special complex! Why is thi…
$290,690
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SANTA POLA Modern gated residential complex comprising 3 bl…
$437,357
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Housing in Alicante in the port , in the fishing village of Santa Pola . It is a floor con…
$116,276
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, COSTA BLANCA…
$371,437
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$264,679
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SANTA POLA New Build modern gated residential complex consi…
$315,149
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is com…
$246,238
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Penthouses for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
$430,729
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale on the first line of Varadero beach in Santa Pola with frontal views of t…
$212,376
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SANTA POLA Modern gated residential complex comprising 3 bl…
$541,490
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca Modern gated residential complex consisting …
$250,804
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
$238,782
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Penthouse for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The property has 3 bedrooms with fitted war…
$299,875
