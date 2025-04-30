Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Spain
  el Baix Vinalopo
  Residential
  Apartment
  Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Santa Pola
166
Elx Elche
38
27 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Terrace: 54 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$282,035
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
$232,837
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Balcony: 11 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$262,510
4 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Bu…
$420,883
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 73 m2.Orientation - north.The Apartment is situated downtown.Ne…
$263,930
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$296,137
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is com…
$251,662
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.Terrace: 7 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Bui…
$325,425
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
$253,008
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 74 m2.Balcony: 10 m2, terrace: 39 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.…
$263,594
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
76 newly built apartments with large terraces and sea views in a special complex! Why is thi…
$290,690
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
$262,561
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$264,679
4 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Terrace: 8 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Bui…
$414,375
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is com…
$246,238
4 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Terrace: 8 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Bui…
$426,307
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Balcony: 11 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$262,510
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
$238,782
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Balcony: 10 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$285,615
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$306,984
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Iconic is a new complex that is located in one of the greenest and most picturesque places i…
$304,175
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
RESIDENTIAL WITH SEA VIEWS IN SANTA POLA !!! Residential complex consisting of 2 and 3 bedr…
$290,690
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, ON THE COSTA BL…
$330,096
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$312,408
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situated downtown.N…
$287,727
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$325,425
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situated downtown.N…
$301,561
