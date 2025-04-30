Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Vinalopo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Santa Pola
166
Elx Elche
38
Apartment Delete
Clear all
22 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Terrace: 54 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$282,035
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Balcony: 11 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$262,510
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Bu…
$420,883
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 73 m2.Orientation - north.The Apartment is situated downtown.Ne…
$263,930
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Terrace: 44 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$306,984
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$296,137
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is com…
$251,662
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.Terrace: 7 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Bui…
$325,425
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 74 m2.Balcony: 10 m2, terrace: 39 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.…
$263,594
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$264,679
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Terrace: 8 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Bui…
$414,375
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is com…
$246,238
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Terrace: 8 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Bui…
$426,307
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Balcony: 11 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$262,510
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Balcony: 10 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$285,615
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$306,984
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
$299,875
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$312,408
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situated downtown.N…
$287,727
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
$294,422
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$325,425
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situated downtown.N…
$301,561
Leave a request

Property types in el Baix Vinalopo

penthouses
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go