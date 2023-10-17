Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
69
Orihuela
50
Guardamar del Segura
4
San Miguel de Salinas
3
140 properties total found
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 35 m²
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 35.00 m2, the 19…
€26,900
Investment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Investment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Area 249 m²
For sale building in Los Montesinos in the LOS MONTESINOS area. The total area of 249.00 m2,…
€660,000
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 26 m²
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Curva del Palangre area. The total area of 26.00 m2 con…
€10,000
Commercial 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Los Frutales area. The total area of 45.00…
€36,900
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 45 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 45.…
€47,500
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 45.…
€89,900
Commercial 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
The current business is sold (it has been operating successfully for 2.5 years) Mini-Apartho…
€399,900
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Floor -1
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los locos area, located on the -1…
€368,000
Investment 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Investment 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 322 m²
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area. The total area of 322.00 m2, bui…
€579,900
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 63 m²
Commercial premises are very well located in the Habaneras area. Built-up area of 63m2, two …
€53,000
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 82 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 82.00 m2 co…
€52,260
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial premises for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 0.00 m2 consist…
€199,000
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2, the 1991 garage…
€13,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in good condition, with storage room, close to shops in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms in good condition, with storage room, close to shops
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Torrevieja . The place is on the ground floor,…
€140,000
Commercial with terrace, with Pool, with public pool in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial with terrace, with Pool, with public pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 572 m²
For sale in La Mata, Torrevieja, three premises with a total area of 572 m2. They are not so…
€160,000
Commercial with Airport, less than 1 hour drive, with Parking private / carport, with Parking underground in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial with Airport, less than 1 hour drive, with Parking private / carport, with Parking underground
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 17 m²
For sale very spacious garage box just 50 meters from the beach and in the center of La Mata…
€13,500
Commercial 1 bedroom with furniture, with terrace, in good condition in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom with furniture, with terrace, in good condition
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Restaurant near La Mata beach in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca. Local with an area of 48 m2 loca…
€45,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with terrace, with public pool, with basement floor in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom with terrace, with public pool, with basement floor
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Local for sale on the ground floor in Residencial de Torrelomas in Torrelamata, Torrevieja .…
€107,620
Commercial 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area. The total area of 100.00 m…
€45,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This magnificent restaurant is transferred in the beautiful area of the Plaza del Teatro in …
€40,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 646 m²
We offer you a unique opportunity to buy a commercial building to enjoy an apartment, while …
€1,85M
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 380 m²
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 380.00 m2 consis…
€60,000
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 16 m²
€9,500
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 18 m²
Floor -1
€13,900
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€89,900
Commercial 1 bathroom in good condition, with Close to the sea, with Grilles in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom in good condition, with Close to the sea, with Grilles
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
This magnificent very spacious mechanical workshop is for sale with 280m2, the premises are …
€257,260
Commercial with parking, with Quiet location, with parking space in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial with parking, with Quiet location, with parking space
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 30 m²
A garage for sale in Torrevieja, in the Los Locos beach area, Frutales. It is a large closed…
€20,000
Commercial with parking, close to shops, with Airport, less than 1 hour drive in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial with parking, close to shops, with Airport, less than 1 hour drive
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 11 m²
Garage space for sale in the center of Torrevieja . Community parking space in the basement.…
€6,000
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 53 m²
Floor -1
For sale garage in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area, located on the -1st floor. The total ar…
€17,500
Commercial in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 20 m²
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 20.00 m2 consist…
€7,000

