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Commercial Property in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

;
Torrevieja
48
Orihuela
9
63 properties total found
Commercial property 202 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 202 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 202 m²
$212,542
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Commercial property 60 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 60 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This ground-floor commercial space, at street level, is located in the northern part of Torr…
$151,025
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Commercial property 300 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 300 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Prime Location! Spacious 300 sq.m. Commercial Premises in Torrevieja Center  Exceptio…
$667,322
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 400 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 400 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Unique Opportunity in Torrevieja! For sale — a spacious corner commercial premises loca…
$313,792
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Commercial property 242 m² in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Commercial property 242 m²
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 242 m²
Commercial Unit in Lomas de Cabo Roig. Commercial premises for sale in a shopping centre in …
$360,413
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Commercial property 23 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 23 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 23 m²
Garage with storage room in front of "Parque de las Naciones," Torrevieja
$23,614
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Commercial property 910 m² in Daya Nueva, Spain
Commercial property 910 m²
Daya Nueva, Spain
Area 910 m²
A commercial building with a total area of 910 m2 on a plot of 1050 m2 is located in the d…
$784,771
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Established business 110 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Established business 110 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Spacious commercial premises in the heart of Torrevieja, with 1 bathroom, ready for any type…
$182,250
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Commercial property 270 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 270 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 270 m²
On sale commercial unit  (gym) with an area of 270 m2 is located in the center of Tor…
$313,908
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Commercial property 250 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 250 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 250 m²
Large commercial unit ready for 5 shops in town center of Torrevieja . Large commercial prem…
$342,974
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Commercial property 100 m² in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial property 100 m²
Orihuela, Spain
Area 100 m²
Brand-new  fully operational business for sale in Playa Flamenca. Beauty Salon locate…
$406,802
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Commercial property 103 m² in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial property 103 m²
Orihuela, Spain
Area 103 m²
Brand-new fully operational business for sale in Playa Flamenca. Located on the first floo…
$348,671
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Commercial property 29 m² in La Mata, Spain
Commercial property 29 m²
La Mata, Spain
Area 29 m²
Closed double garage in the town center of La Mata, just near the beach . Enclosed Double Ga…
$44,761
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Commercial property 300 m² in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial property 300 m²
Orihuela, Spain
Area 300 m²
Commercial unit for sale in La Zenia . Commercial premises of 300 m2 in La Zenia. It consi…
$325,534
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Commercial property 100 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 100 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Local restaurant near Playa del Cura in the centre of Torrevieja. It has about 100 m2, liv…
$156,954
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Restaurant 800 m² in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Restaurant 800 m²
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Area 800 m²
Premium restaurant complex on Costa Blanca!Guardamar del Segura (Province of Alicante)Cost: …
$1,71M
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Shop 507 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Shop 507 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 507 m²
Large 507 sqm Commercial Property Near Beach in Torrevieja Alicante The commercial property …
$2,31M
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Commercial property 200 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 200 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 200 m²
$203,343
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Commercial property 60 m² in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial property 60 m²
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Commercial Premises for Sale with Established Hair Salon – Citrus Centre, Playa Flamenca A…
$354,207
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Commercial property 21 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 21 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 21 m²
Are you looking for a premises to invest in or to establish your business? Explore our exten…
$21,938
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Commercial property 90 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 90 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Commercial unit for sale in the town center of Torrevieja . Commercial premises for sale in …
$267,287
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Commercial property 316 m² in La Mata, Spain
Commercial property 316 m²
La Mata, Spain
Area 316 m²
Commercial premises next to the beach of La Mata-Torrevieja. 25 commercial premises on the b…
$107,246
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Commercial property 17 m² in La Mata, Spain
Commercial property 17 m²
La Mata, Spain
Area 17 m²
For sale very spacious garage box just 50 meters from the beach and in the center of La Mata…
$14,335
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Commercial property 626 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 626 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 626 m²
Apart Hotel for sale in the town of Los Balcones , Torrevieja (Alicante) . The hotel is loca…
$1,91M
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Commercial property in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial property
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
(RU) Продаётся коммерческое помещение в Ориуэла Косте в районе Villamartin. Общая площадь 17…
$731,300
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Commercial property 63 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 63 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 63 m²
L ocal commercial in Torrevieja sold very economical price. It has 63 m2 of surface, located…
$52,030
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Commercial property 166 m² in La Mata, Spain
Commercial property 166 m²
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Local of 166 square meters just 30 meters from the sea. It has 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and kitc…
$183,964
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Commercial property in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Commercial property
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The house is located on the first floor and has a total of 468 m2 distributed around a large…
$1,15M
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Commercial property 98 m² in Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial property 98 m²
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
98 m2 premises that is functioning as a pizzeria. It is located 300 meters from the beach in…
$159,276
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Commercial property 280 m² in La Mata, Spain
Commercial property 280 m²
La Mata, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
This magnificent very spacious mechanical workshop is for sale with 280m2, the premises are …
$273,170
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