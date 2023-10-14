Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Canary Islands
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Adeje
22
Arona
11
Puerto de la Cruz
4
Santiago del Teide
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 395 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
€1,17M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and garden overlooking the ocean and golf course. The villa…
€850,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in a picturesque area of ​​the coast of Tenerife, with magnif…
€680,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Villa for sale 4 bedrooms in the south of Tenerife in Costa Adeje, in the Armenime area. Thi…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 468 m²
New luxury villa in Caldera del Rey luxury class with private pool in a prestigious area on …
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€695,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
€683,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
€730,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
€895,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
€590,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
€795,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Three-story fashionable villa for sale in Los Christianos.  The total area is 335m2, includi…
€575,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 545 m²
Modern corner villa located in one of the best residences of the city of Los Cristianos - Me…
€880,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
€345,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
For sale a new modern villa in the south of Tenerife Island, located in the city of Callao S…
€575,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Beautiful villa with breathtaking ocean views near the Palm Mar Nature Reserve. This fully r…
€895,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas in th…
€790,000

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir