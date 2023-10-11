Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

San Roque
37
Tarifa
16
23 properties total found
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 2 005 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande Alto, Sotogrande, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 …
€15,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
€2,80M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary 3 Bedroom Villas in the Sotogrande Area of Cadiz This residential development i…
€655,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€3,50M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,40M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,20M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,20M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€850,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€719,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€495,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€619,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€409,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€399,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€364,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€329,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€2,74M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€2,26M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,87M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,76M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,34M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,21M
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Roque, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale this modern townhouse in La Finca de Sotogrande, a new development of townhouses wi…
€525,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 838 m²
Luxury Villa "Las Nubes" located in Sotogrande boasts a one-of-a-kind architectural design t…
€4,00M

