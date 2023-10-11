Pool Residential properties for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 2 005 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande Alto, Sotogrande, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 …
€15,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
€2,80M
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Guadiaro, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Guadiaro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 525 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 toilet and pool characteristic…
€1,23M

