Townhouses with garage for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$324,340
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 169 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$423,053
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 178 m2.Plot size: 174 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$341,696
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$347,120
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
4 bedrooms townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar. 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhouse with priva…
$234,299
