Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Bungalows in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
87
Los Alcazares
33
Torre-Pacheco
24
Cartagena
6
Show more
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
🌴 Bungalow in San Pedro del Pinatar from 179,900 €📍 To the sea – 3.5 km | To Murcia airport …
$210,872
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go