Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garage

Bungalows with garage for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

Los Alcazares
24
San Pedro del Pinatar
60
Torre-Pacheco
20
Cartagena
8
Show more
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
$354,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
$318,589
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go