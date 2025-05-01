Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Bungalows in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
52
Torre Pacheco
16
Los Alcazares
12
San Javier
7
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
This residential is located less than 1km from the Natural Park of the Salinas of San Pedro …
$192,717
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN New Build residential complex of apartment…
$301,402
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
4 bedrooms top floor bungalow near the promenade in Santiago de la Ribera . Spacious top flo…
$296,258
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
$322,935
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nice second-hand bungalow located in San Cayetano which is near San Javier with beautiful vi…
$139,499
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Fantastic upper floor apartment in Santiago de la Ribera. Just 10 minutes walk from the beac…
$335,908
Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
