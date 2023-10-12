Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Calp, Spain

47 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Detached Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Calpe Alicante These extraordinary vill…
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional Villa with Stunning Views of Peñon the Ifach and the Sea In Calpe Alicante The s…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build 4+1 Detached Villa Nearby the Beach in Calpe, Alicante, Costa Blanca The well-loca…
€1,40M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Calpe, 2 km from th…
€165,000
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the modern villa with sea views in Calpe. Calpe — is a picturesque area, a popul…
€1,69M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with sea views in Calpe.The house is built on different levels, has an area of …
€1,65M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 421 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the luxurious sea view villa in Calpe.The house is built on different levels, ha…
€1,65M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic villa with sea views in Calpe. The house is built on different levels, has an area of 4…
€1,55M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic sea view villa in Calpe. Calpe — is a picturesque area, a popular seasi…
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 095 m²
DescriptionStunning Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Plot area: …
€3,00M
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
€435,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
€675,000
6 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
6 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 3
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
€2,40M
3 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a cozy comfortable house with a fireplace and stunning mountain views in a popul…
€435,000
2 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
€425,000
6 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
6 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Calpe - a…
€1,19M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
€850,000
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 2
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
€1,15M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the new comfortable villa on the seafront in Calpe from the developer. Calpe — …
€850,000
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,40M
8 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
8 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Introducing the spacious comfortable villa with sea views in Calpe, a popular tourist destin…
€650,000
6 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
6 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
€950,000
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the spacious comfortable villa with sea views in Calpe, a popular tourist destin…
€1,20M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic luxury villa with stunning sea views in Altea.Villa with an exclusive design, living ar…
€1,67M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
An impressive villa with stunning sea views in Calpe is a popular tourist destination on the…
€1,70M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,80M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,75M
6 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
6 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
€1,59M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,20M
