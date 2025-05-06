Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cádiz
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Cádiz, Spain

San Roque
19
Tarifa
10
Barbate
3
Vejer de la Frontera
3
7 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
The villa is located in the Los Arcornocales Nature Park, a protected and privileged place w…
$835,258
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Urban plot of 2,500 m2 in the fourth at 10 min by car at rate. He currently has a building o…
$292,883
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
In the city of Tarifa, Cadiks, by the road leading to the Sanctuary of Virgen de la Luz, ver…
$390,510
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic classic style 3 bedroom villa in Sotogrande with 286m² built in the luxurious urba…
$799,867
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Un manto de árboles envuelve el terreno donde se alza ECO villas, creando una perfecta conex…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Awesome villa in the exclusive urbanization "El Cuarton" with views about the Strait of Gibr…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Conil de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Conil de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
EL COLORADO, CONIL DE LA FRONTERA, PINAR DE ROCHE  Cádiz, Andalusia, Spain    Profitability:…
$302,569
Leave a request

