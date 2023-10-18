Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

Alhama de Murcia
20
Mazarron
20
41 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€185,900
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€194,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€171,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
€369,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€168,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€169,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€169,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 4 blocks of apartments with 2 and 3 b…
€186,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 4 blocks of apartments with 2 and 3 b…
€169,500
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€289,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€239,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€279,900
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€258,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€295,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€261,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€261,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, land in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, land
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
A new set of independent villas located next to the Condado de Alhama golf course, designed …
€279,000
Villa 4 room villa with Pool, land in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with Pool, land
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
A new set of independent villas located next to the Condado de Alhama golf course, designed …
€367,500
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool in El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
El Saladillo, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
A private residential complex consisting of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, loc…
€369,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
€168,900
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
€156,900
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
€385,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
€230,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€270,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
€416,900
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€154,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€132,500
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
€186,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
€169,900
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique home where the modern is in symbiosis with the medieval. Here you experience a wond…
€2,75M

