Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Bajo Guadalentin
Houses
Houses for sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
3
2
91 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€185,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Mazarron, Spain
3
2
104 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
€369,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
3
2
72 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€168,900
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
2
2
80 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€258,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mazarron, Spain
3
2
93 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€279,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
3
2
102 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€289,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
2
2
91 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€239,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, land
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3
2
110 m²
A new set of independent villas located next to the Condado de Alhama golf course, designed …
€279,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with Pool, land
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4
3
149 m²
A new set of independent villas located next to the Condado de Alhama golf course, designed …
€367,500
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
El Saladillo, Spain
4
3
128 m²
A private residential complex consisting of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, loc…
€369,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4
3
128 m²
€385,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2
2
76 m²
€230,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3
2
89 m²
€270,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Mazarron, Spain
4
3
138 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
€416,900
Recommend
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4
3
500 m²
2
A unique home where the modern is in symbiosis with the medieval. Here you experience a wond…
€2,75M
Recommend
4 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
5
3
149 m²
1
New villa in Alhama de Murcia.The villa is located in a closed residential complex consistin…
€367,500
Recommend
3 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4
2
110 m²
1
On sale is a new villa in Alhama de Murcia. The villa is located in a residential complex of…
€298,700
Recommend
3 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4
2
110 m²
1
€294,600
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3
3
149 m²
3 bedrooms detached villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort. Brand new 3 bedrooms villas on f…
€315,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3
2
110 m²
3 beds brand new & off plan detached villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . Brand new 3 be…
€205,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Mazarron, Spain
4
3
149 m²
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
€367,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Mazarron, Spain
3
2
110 m²
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
€294,600
Recommend
