Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Bajo Guadalentin
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

Mazarron
10
Alhama de Murcia
9
Apartment To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€194,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€171,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€169,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€169,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 4 blocks of apartments with 2 and 3 b…
€186,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 4 blocks of apartments with 2 and 3 b…
€169,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€295,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€261,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Mazarron Costa Calida Contemporary apartments are situat…
€261,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
€168,900
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
€156,900
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€154,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€132,500
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
€186,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
€169,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
2 beds brand new apartments overlooking the lake and golf course at Condado de Alhama Golf R…
€124,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with Lift, with solarium in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with Lift, with solarium
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
2 beds penthouses with private solarium overlooking golf course in Condado de Alhama Golf Re…
€131,900
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Top floor apartments in Mar de Plata, Mazarrón. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms,…
€174,900
2 room apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Flats for sale on the first beach line and a luxury residential area. Opportunity for investors
€152,304

Property types in Bajo Guadalentin

penthouses
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir