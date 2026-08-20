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Residential properties for sale in Baix Llobregat, Spain

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Castelldefels
16
Gava
7
27 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Sea View Detached Villa in Barcelona Close to the Beach Newly built luxury villa w…
$2,67M
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3 bedroom apartment in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Esplugas is a picturesque city on the outskirts of Barcelona, combining modernity and histor…
$651,970
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2 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Gava is a great place to create a modern residential complex that combines all the advantage…
$423,311
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2 bedroom apartment in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Esplugas is a picturesque city on the outskirts of Barcelona, combining modernity and histor…
$530,019
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Just Desvern, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Just Desvern, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 284 m²
It is located in Sant Just Desvern. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 20 minutes drive.…
$1,58M
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3 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Gava is a great place to create a modern residential complex that combines all the advantage…
$507,739
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Martorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 460 m²
House in the city of Martorel in the province of Barcelona. The total area is 460 square met…
$936,890
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Gava, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Modern house second line to the sea in the town of Gava Mar on the Costa Garraf. Distance to…
$3,37M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Townhouse in the Can Bow area of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The total area is 150 sq…
$801,719
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Gava, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 362 m²
House with panoramic views of the sea and the city in the town of Gava.  The distance to the…
$1,39M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 642 m²
Classic style house in the La Pineda area of ​​Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. Total area…
$5,52M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 740 m²
House with sea views in a modern style in the Bayamar area of ​​Castelldefels on the Costa G…
$4,53M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 388 m²
House a short walk from the sea in the Playa area of ​​Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. To…
$2,50M
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3 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartment in excellent condition in the town of Gava Mar on the Costa Garraf. The distance t…
$755,242
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4 bedroom apartment in Castelldefels, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Duplex in Els Cañars in Castelldefels. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km, the…
$778,480
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Gava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
Modern house second line to the sea in the town of Gava Mar on the Costa Garraf. Distance to…
$2,96M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
House in the town of Castelldefels, Beyamar district. The distance to the center of Barcelon…
$1,62M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Townhouse in the La Pineda area of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The distance to the se…
$854,005
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
House in the urbanization of Beyamar city of Castelldefels. The house was built in 1993 and …
$1,98M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 788 m²
House in Castelldefels, Montmar region. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km, th…
$3,83M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
A completely new house in the final stage of construction on the Costa Garraf with panoramic…
$3,08M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Townhouse in the Luminetes district of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The distance to th…
$935,338
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
House in the Montmar area of ​​Castelldefels. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 …
$1,50M
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3 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Atico duplex in the town of Gava Mar on the Costa Garraf. The distance to the center of Barc…
$923,719
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
House in the Luminetes area by the sea in Castelldefels. The total area of ​​the house is 28…
$1,45M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 368 m²
Modern house in Castelldefels with sea views, Montmar area. The distance to the center of Ba…
$1,62M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
House in the town of Castelldefels, La Pineda district. The distance to the center of Barcel…
$1,92M
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Property types in Baix Llobregat

apartments
houses

Properties features in Baix Llobregat, Spain

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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