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Apartments for sale in Baix Llobregat, Spain

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7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Esplugas is a picturesque city on the outskirts of Barcelona, combining modernity and histor…
$651,970
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2 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Gava is a great place to create a modern residential complex that combines all the advantage…
$423,311
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2 bedroom apartment in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Esplugas is a picturesque city on the outskirts of Barcelona, combining modernity and histor…
$530,019
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Gava is a great place to create a modern residential complex that combines all the advantage…
$507,739
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3 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartment in excellent condition in the town of Gava Mar on the Costa Garraf. The distance t…
$755,242
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4 bedroom apartment in Castelldefels, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Duplex in Els Cañars in Castelldefels. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km, the…
$778,480
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Atico duplex in the town of Gava Mar on the Costa Garraf. The distance to the center of Barc…
$923,719
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Property types in Baix Llobregat

3 BHK

Properties features in Baix Llobregat, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
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