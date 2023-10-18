Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Baix Llobregat, Spain

4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Excellent apartment of 135 m2, located on the 19th floor of a modern building in the exclusi…
€1,50M
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park in Esparreguera, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park
Esparreguera, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 80 m²
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
€6,00M
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 385 m²
Superb luxury villa in Spain, between Benidorm and Altea. Albir area is one of the best priv…
€1,59M
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 506 m²
Detached house with unique architecture, built by the owners in 2005, located in the immedia…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 465 m²
New villa with sea views located in the area near Benissa between Calpe and Moraira. Coast o…
€895,000
Villa Villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa Villa
Martorell, Spain
Welcome to modern villas with sea views in the popular area of ​​Cabo Roig! The houses consi…
€342,995
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
€390,000
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 156 m²
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
€499,000
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castelldefels, Spain
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castelldefels, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 3
A new three-story villa with modern designs in the renowned Montemar residence, next to Bar…
€3,90M

