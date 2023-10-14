Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Almeria, Spain

Cuevas del Almanzora
17
39 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€260,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€243,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€227,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€182,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€166,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
€255,500
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
€247,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Wonderful apartments near the beachApartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, with a garden on the …
€175,000
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€219,500
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€269,500
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
A comfortable house in a closed residential complex in Pulpi. Bungalow on the ground floor w…
€197,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern bungalow in a closed residential complex in the city of Pulpi. Bungalow on the second…
€295,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/3
€215,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/3
€272,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Pulpi, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€128,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
€160,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€237,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€181,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€143,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€171,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Pulpi, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€138,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€149,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a bungalow in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.…
€222,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/2
€510,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a bungalow in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.…
€293,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
€235,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer bungalows in the small town of Pulpi with crystal clear beaches and orange groves.T…
€193,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Residential is the perfect place to enjoy the Mediterranean with the privacy and intimacy t…
€278,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Apartment in San Juan de los Terreros. Is a residential complex just a stroll away from Los …
€141,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Apartment in San Juan de los Terreros. Is a residential complex just a stroll away from Los …
€169,000

