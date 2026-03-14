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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Alicante, Spain

penthouses
39
1 BHK
19
2 BHK
108
3 BHK
99
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 6/8
Brilliant inviting middle floor apartment with storage room and garage space, located in a h…
$485,129
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Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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